I’m glad to see that Sutter and Yuba county are having new businesses coming in; the only thing is we don’t need another 7-Eleven, gas station, cell phone store, massage place, fast-food restaurant or a 50th Starbucks. What is badly needed in this area are decent shops and department stores. I usually have to go to Chico or Roseville to shop. They replaced Forever 21 with Smart and Final, which lasted maybe a year? We lost Gottschalk’s and Mervyns years ago. JC Penney is now like shopping for clothes at a thrift store, same with Walmart. Old Navy would be a perfect fit for the empty Sears or Smart and Final building. It’s a family store with clothes from infants to adults. A TJ Maxx or Trader Joe’s would be nice as well. Hopefully, in the near future, stores like this will be built.
Cindy Eggleston,
Yuba City
