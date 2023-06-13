As a regular reader of the Appeal democrat, I generally seek out the Forum page first for the various opinion pieces regarding current events. The Other View on June 9th by the Miami Herald’s Fabiola Santiago titled ‘By turning Immigrants into Crime Victims for publicity, Gov. Duh-Santis guarantees their stay’.
First, I chuckled and then laughed out loud as I read it. DeSantis probably does not know those struggling and weary immigrants will now be allowed the rights as etched on the Statue of Liberty: ‘'Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, The wretched refuse of your teeming shore, Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door!'’
Why he seeks out immigrants in Texas around a number of states to a final landing place; this time to Sacramento. California is considered a sanctuary state. Governor Gavin Newsom shook his head in response. “You small pathetic man” he exclaimed.
I agree wholeheartedly with our governor. After the Martha’s Vineyard/DeSantis debacle he is still playing inhumane hateful games with immigrants that don’t know what tomorrow will bring. That pathetic little man that is running for president would be too busy with his governing job to campaign for president. Taxpayers are footing the bills for all his shenanigans. In my opinion he’s not even a good Governor.
Why would he think he could possibly be elected president?