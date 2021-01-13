I learned the American Cancer Society’s Discover shop will be closing. It is so disappointing that such a worthwhile organization, which many in our community donate/contribute too, will no longer serve our area.
They have been active in so many ways in YS and the volunteer staff are great people. They are open until 1/23. Please show your support and thank Stella, the manager, and the volunteers for all they have done in support of cancer survivors and cancer activities that have benefited our community for over 28 years!
Jorgine Rogers,
Yuba City
