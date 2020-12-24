James Self’s letter to the editor (12/23/20) does not say that Ms. Sidney Powell was dumped by President Trump as she tried to connect the Dominion voting equipment with agents from China, Iran and Venezuela. This lady will lie and cheat, hoping to gain influence with our President.
President Trump was voted into office with the declaration he would “Clean the Swamp” -- he recognized sick people such as Powell and their utter contempt for our American system of justice.
Dominion is presently suing Powell and Giuliani for slander in a Colorado court, however, we, the public, probably won’t learn the outcome for many months in the future.
Republican, Democrat and independent voters are assured that our voting procedure is still intact in spite of the fact that many, many, supposedly Americans would compare our country with some third and fourth world countries.
Should the voting results of our current Presidential election be cast in doubt we will see the beginning of the end for our system of government.
Please, please read articles such that James writes and then verify the statements before passing such tripe along to your neighbors.
Philip Treanor,
Yuba City
