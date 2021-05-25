Thank you, Appeal editors, for printing the letters of support for Yuba-Sutter Health Director, Dr. Luu. I do not know Dr. Luu personally, but I have been following the news report regarding the pandemic, and the individuals involved with their opinions and comments.
First of all, I want to thank Dr Luu and all of her dedicated contingent of public health workers and their commitment to containing this mysterious, frightening pandemic that has consumed our thinking and behavior for over fifteen months. This has been no easy job, especially in the face of irresponsible and reprehensible ad hominem attacks in social media.
Public health principles are well established and have functioned well for nearly one hundred sixty years and have eradicated small pox, nearly eliminated the severe disabilities from childhood diseases, and made polio an afterthought in all developed countries.
Jeanenne Gingrich,
Yuba City
