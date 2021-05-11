As a longtime local resident, I am deeply pained that Dr. Phuong Luu was subjected to life threatening and vicious remarks by an ignorant and hate-filled member of our community. I will not repeat the remarks here, nor will I amplify the microphone of this individual by naming him.
I do wish to express my support of Dr. Luu and her efforts as our Bi-County Public Health Officer. Her job requires medical expertise and unforeseen courage. She has both. Our community should be thanking her for her efforts to educate us during a frightening health scare. She repeatedly informed and explained to the average citizen the exigencies of an ever-evolving pandemic. That she has been subjected to abuse for providing facts to the public is shameful.
I’m sure most of our community shares a fervent wish for Dr. Luu’s health and safety.
Andrea Ickes-Dunbar,
Marysville
Write us and share your views
We publish letters to the editor that follow these guidelines:
• 400 words or less.
• We reserve the right to edit all letters for length, libel, clarity, accuracy, grammar and punctuation.
• Include your name, signature, street address and telephone number.
• The full text of our guidelines is at www.appealdemocrat.com.
• Email: ADLetters@appealdemocrat.com
• Mail: The Open Forum, 1530 Ellis Lake Drive, Marysville, CA 95901.
• Online: www.appealdemocrat.com.