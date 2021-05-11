As a longtime local resident, I am deeply pained that Dr. Phuong Luu was subjected to life threatening and vicious remarks by an ignorant and hate-filled member of our community. I will not repeat the remarks here, nor will I amplify the microphone of this individual by naming him. 

I do wish to express my support of Dr. Luu and her efforts as our Bi-County Public Health Officer. Her job requires medical expertise and unforeseen courage. She has both. Our community should be thanking her for her efforts to educate us during a frightening health scare. She repeatedly informed and explained to the average citizen the exigencies of an ever-evolving pandemic. That she has been subjected to abuse for providing facts to the public is shameful. 

I’m sure most of our community shares a fervent wish for Dr. Luu’s health and safety. 

 

 

Andrea Ickes-Dunbar, 

Marysville

Write us and share your views

We publish letters to the editor that follow these guidelines: 

• 400 words or less. 

• We reserve the right to edit all letters for length, libel, clarity, accuracy, grammar and punctuation. 

• Include your name, signature, street address and telephone number.

• The full text of our guidelines is at www.appealdemocrat.com. 

• Email: ADLetters@appealdemocrat.com

• Mail: The Open Forum, 1530 Ellis Lake Drive, Marysville, CA 95901. 

• Online: www.appealdemocrat.com.

Tags

Recommended for you