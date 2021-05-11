Thank you, County Health Officers, for your eloquent show of support for Dr. Phuong Luu. After her tireless efforts to guide Yuba and Sutter counties during the worst of the pandemic, Dr. Luu deserves our utmost respect and gratitude. I’m certain that her calm guidance amidst ever-changing information saved many lives in our counties. Can you imagine what our experience here would have been like if it had been anything like the vacuum of leadership we endured at the federal level? How many people realize just how difficult a job she and the other Health Officers have? These people are all dedicated to public health – that’s the common good, in case some people have forgotten. I know that we followed and trusted Dr. Luu’s updates and guidance daily, and will continue to do so.
As for the people who camouflage their ignorance and hate by exploiting the First Amendment, shame on you: you are not patriots.
Lesley Champlin,
Yuba City
