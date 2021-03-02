Thank you to Steve Miller. It has been a joy to have him as editor of the Appeal. We have appreciated Steve’s constant enthusiasm for our community and his positive support of community events. Our Yuba Sutter will miss him. He has brought to the Appeal an editorial philosophy that has genuinely lifted up the community and encouraged people to be involved. It has been clear that he considered Yuba Sutter HIS community also.
We will miss groaning at the breakfast table on Saturdays as we read his corny jokes. But even the jokes somehow lifted us up and presented our entire community in a positive manner. Thank you Steve. You will be missed!
Chris and Beckie Kersting,
Yuba City
