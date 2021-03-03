We are both sad but excited to read about Steve Miller’s retirement. This is like hearing that our favorite neighbor is moving.
We have always looked forward to reading anything that you write, Steve! Your love and dedication to our area with everything it has to offer is apparent in your writings. Hopefully it has instilled a deep appreciation for where we live and made an impact on those who are so negative about our beautiful Northern California.
Family is everything so best wishes to you and yours in this next “station” in your lives. We know you’ve trained Jake well and he’ll continue in your footsteps.
Karen and Lew Lewis,
Gridley
