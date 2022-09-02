As a 78-year-old product of California public education, and former teacher, I‘d like to make a case for emphasizing historical relativism (trying to avoid current controversial buzzwords here!) in classroom instruction throughout all grade levels. I am promulgating this approach as I reflect upon my own elementary, middle and high school classrooms in the 50’s and 60’s. Perhaps the following brief vignettes will illustrate the progress that has been made and the distance still to go.
I recall my all white 6th grade Berkeley classroom singing “Swing Low Sweet Chariot,” “Pick a Bale of Cotton,” “Camptown Races,” “Jimmy Crack Corn” and others without comprehension or explanation. Could we youngsters have benefitted from some historical enlightenment? Probably.
My high school classes (60th reunion coming up) were effectively segregated by means of college prep tracking. I recall being taught that slavery was an almost beneficent welfare state where child-like slaves were bereft of home and livelihood during abolition. Could we students have benefitted from some historical relativism? Probably.
I recall certain Japanese-ancestry classmates in high school, but never learned about the internment. I never learned about the Holocaust until I attended a screening of “Anne Frank” with a Jewish friend who clued me in. Could we all have benefitted from a more informed historical perspective? Probably.
I recall Christmas songs performed in public school classrooms. We even performed “Amahl and the Night Visitors.” I carried this legacy forward even as an adult teacher, until the light in my head went off very belatedly and I recognized that my own students included many for whom the Jesus/Santa stories are an incomprehensible mix. Would my students have benefitted from a broader historical perspective? Probably.
I recall the traditional 4th grade Mission Projects, which apparently still persist in some California schools. Those student “architects” do not realize the coercive/punitive aspect of the missions. And we still have the stereotypical Indian mascot issue, which will probably not be resolved in my lifetime. Could all Californians benefit from historical relativism? Probably.
These vignettes, which span more than half a century, exemplify the need for a multi-faceted viewpoint in our public school classrooms. I include myself as an unwitting promulgator of narrow thinking over much of my life. My wish for current and subsequent generations is that a more nuanced approach be adopted.
Let’s give our kids credit, from an early age, for being able to comprehend that certain historical events or social practices were and are advantageous for some, and damaging for others. Young people are fully capable of facing complex historical bipolarities in their education. In 2022, they deserve no less.