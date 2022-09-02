As a 78-year-old product of California public education, and former teacher, I‘d like to make a case for emphasizing historical relativism (trying to avoid current controversial buzzwords here!) in classroom instruction throughout all grade levels. I am promulgating this approach as I reflect upon my own elementary, middle and high school classrooms in the 50’s and 60’s. Perhaps the following brief vignettes will illustrate the progress that has been made and the distance still to go.

I recall my all white 6th grade Berkeley classroom singing “Swing Low Sweet Chariot,” “Pick a Bale of Cotton,” “Camptown Races,” “Jimmy Crack Corn” and others without comprehension or explanation. Could we youngsters have benefitted from some historical enlightenment? Probably.

