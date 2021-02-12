Education is one of the single most important issues we have as citizens for our country. How are our children being educated or uneducated?
This pandemic is, as we all know, not a joke! But how is it that all points are toward opening schools? Over 99% states that kids have little C-19 effects, the science states it’s safe, but to no avail -- public schools have balked by teacher unions and or the government.
As parents we hate to see your child or any child suffer for anything. Right now many children from K through college are suffering. Our state/federal taxes pay for a huge part for the educational process. Maybe we should receive a rebate for said tax let alone any bill that was voted in to pay for any educational costs.
Some of you might think or feel I’m wrong. Good. Your opinion. But, yes ... both of my kids are working in and for the educational process. Neither is staying at home;, our daughter is an athletic trainer at Montgomery HS in Texas, where students go to school and participate in all sports. Our son is an English teacher at a charter high school in Oroville. My wife and I are essential workers; so are teachers!
People, we need to press the buttons on local and state government to express your concerns for opening schools. Teachers need to stand up and say we want to teach. If this continues, teachers in the public sector will become dinosaurs of the past. People will look to send their children to private/charter schools or be homeschooled. Think about it – 30-40 years from now, your children will be full fledged adults and it’s very well possible those adults might be severely affected as they may have lost the most important part in their educational life. Children are silently suffering.
Mark J. Ruble,
Yuba City
