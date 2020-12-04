My more conservative friends continue to profess a belief that a fraudulent election process, precipitated by the Democrats, is the only reason Mr. Biden has apparently won the election. One would only wonder in awe that any group would be able to pull off such a nationwide scam. Truly unbelievable.
A couple of observations:
In 2016 Mr. Trump asserted that were he to lose the election against Hillary Clinton it would only be because the election was rigged. He won, therefore it must have been a good and honest election process. If he continued to believe the election process was flawed he had four years to fix it. He has done nothing about election process reform. Therefore the process must have met his standard for transparency and honesty.
Mr. Trump by raising his unsupported allegations of voter fraud effectively raised the bar for election officials to insure that a fair and proper election was conducted. By all accounts it was a success. It has withstood all legal challenges and according to those responsible for monitoring these things was one of the best administered elections in history. Mr. Trump should be proud that he has had such an impact. He may not accept the outcome but he shouldn’t fault the process as he was the primary causation for such an open and fair election process. His strategy has backfired on him and he has accomplished the opposite of his intent.
He tried to create chaos within our most basic institution and has only enhanced it. A more fitting epitaph for the end of his presidency could not be imagined.
David Hudspeth,
Yuba City
