I would like to educate Mr. David Hudspeth, Yuba City, (letter printed 12-5-2020), that the 2020 Presidential election was far from a success and was nothing but a fraud.
There is a article on the internet, “50 + ways massive voter fraud was committed in the 2020 election” written by Mindy Robinson, dated 12-3-2020. The article points out the numerous acts of fraud committed in Pennsylvania, Nevada, Michigan, Arizona, Wisconsin and Georgia in an obvious attempt to steal the election from President Trump.
The Socialist Democratic party knew exactly what was going to happen by voting by mail.
How was President Trump going to fix the election process when it is up to each state’s legislature to determine how the election will be conducted (mail in vs in person). The federal government does not control this. It is very obvious that the hatred that there is for President Trump was on display by the fraud and cheating that was on display November 3rd. The Supreme Court needs to get involved and correct this theft of re-election from President Trump.
This is exactly why this country needs to vote by voter ID, period. We are very close to losing this great democracy called the United States to the radical, socialist, democratic left and if that happens, there will be no going back!
Thomas K. Hoskins,
Yuba City
