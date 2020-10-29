Americans may soon have to face an effort to illicitly retain the current president in office. What should we do?
Here are suggestions from the November, 2020, Atlantic Magazine, “What if Trump Refuses to Concede?”
“Spread word that it is normal for the results to keep changing after election night. If you manage news coverage, anticipate extra-constitutional measures, and position reporters and crews to respond to them. If you are an election administrator, plan for contingencies you never had to imagine before. If you are a mayor, consider how to deploy your police to ward off interlopers with bad intent. If you are a law-enforcement officer, protect the freedom to vote. If you are a legislator, choose not to participate in chicanery. If you are a judge on the bench in a battleground state, refresh your acquaintance with election case law. If you have a place in the military chain of command, remember your duty to turn aside unlawful orders. If you are a civil servant, know that your country needs you more than ever to do the right thing when you’re asked to do otherwise.”
Finally, please join thousands of Americans in signing the following pledge at the web site choosedemocracy.us: We will vote. We will refuse to accept election results until all the votes are counted. We will nonviolently take to the streets if a coup is attempted. If we need to, we will shut down this country to protect the integrity of the democratic process.
Jesse Golden,
Camptonville
Editor’s Note: The Appeal has not vetted the website and organization “choosedemocracy.us” and cannot vouch for it or for the consequences of registering on the site.
