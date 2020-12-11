When are people going to realize that Donald Trump is an accomplished con man? Conned people into the Trump Tower, that lost money. Opened a casino that went bankrupt, (how can you do that).
Now he is attempting to overrule the democratic election process. The Republicans used to say it was a commie plot, now it’s a democrat plot. He is conning his Trump-pets into investing in yet another con job. Enough is enough!
Karl Hexberg,
Marysville
