 

When are people going to realize that Donald Trump is an accomplished con man? Conned people into the Trump Tower, that lost money. Opened a casino that went bankrupt, (how can you do that). 

Now he is attempting to overrule the democratic election process. The Republicans used to say it was a commie plot, now it’s a democrat plot. He is conning his Trump-pets into investing in yet another con job. Enough is enough!

 

Karl Hexberg,

Marysville

 

