A December 19 Facebook post stated there were only 133 million registered voters in the U.S. for the November 2020 election so if Trump received 74 million votes, Biden could not have won with 81 million votes. This was false.
If we add up the number of registered voters in all 50 states around the time of the November election, it is approximately 213 million, not 133 million, so Biden easily won. Also, Biden received 306 electoral votes. Trump received only 232 electoral votes. Biden won. Trump lost. Case closed. Can we move on?
Betty Mello,
Marysville
