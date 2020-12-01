Hello, I am writing to publicize a concern about the individuals that I see as I travel around the southeast end of Ellis Lake. It is very upsetting to see the state of mind that these folks are in. It is apparent that they have possible mental health issues that are not being addressed, with their actions and outbursts not only endangering themselves but those who may be passing by.
Traffic is heavy on that part of Hwy 20, and they are getting closer and closer to being hit by vehicles. People are more concerned about beating the red light than slowing down for pedestrians. This at times can cause a situation to occur that may end with possible harm to either the drivers, or the pedestrians that may have mental health disabilities.
Most people look the other way or act like they aren’t there. What can our city do to get at least one person some help?
Monica Bernal,
Marysville
