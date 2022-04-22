Because I have lived in Marysville for 20+ years, I have heard all the disparaging comments about Ellis Lake. I have complained enough about it myself.
However, our new mayor and his city council seem to be quite proactive. I’ve noticed that in many different area, but the lake cleanup is a wonderful example of taking on a major eyesore and bringing about the change necessary in a remarkably short period of time. Who would have thought that an end to our nasty, green algae filled lake would be removing some fish and pouring phosphorus block in? I could say, “why couldn’t that have been done sooner?” I know at least one County Supervisor has maintained for years that the problem was the carp. But that was then, and this is now. I’d like to thank Marysville’s Mayor, the City Council, the Yuba County Board of Supervisors, the City Manager, and the Yuba Water Board for a job well done! Our lake looks beautiful!
Mary Berg,
Marysville
Write us and share your views
We publish letters to the editor that follow these guidelines:
• 400 words or less.
• We reserve the right to edit all letters for length, libel, clarity, accuracy, grammar and punctuation.
• Include your name, signature, street address and telephone number.
• The full text of our guidelines is at www.appealdemocrat.com.
• Email: ADLetters@appealdemocrat.com
• Mail: The Open Forum, 1530 Ellis Lake Drive, Marysville, CA 95901.
• Online: www.appealdemocrat.com.