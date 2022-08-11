Over the last few months I have noted the significant positive contributions Robert Summa, Appeal-Democrat editor, has made reporting on community activities. The quality and thoroughness of his local government and social activity coverage is commendable and so much better than we have had in years. At times he is authoring multiple front page articles that must require hours of interviews, research, compilation and writing. His contribution is vital to the ideal function of a local paper to keep the community best informed.
Of concern however has been evidence of his liberal political bias influencing editorial privilege to select articles as ‘fill’ beyond the front page news and “Guest View” contributions to “The Appeal Forum”. Today’s, Aug 10th, Guest View selection titled “Christian Nationalism threatens democracy” by Darrel Berkheimer is the latest of many liberal choices that have been made compared to conservative representation. Berkheimer’s article was taken from The Union, the local paper of Grass Valley: a liberal dominant community. I certainly take issue with Berhieimer labeling Christians who desire to focus on making moral, decent decisions on national issues as being Christian Nationalists: as though that is somehow equivalent to BLM or Antifa rioting activists. He is allowed freedom of his opinion but I don’t see a reasonable balance of conservative contributions being selected by Mr. Summa. While he has access to several quality wire services he should use equitable judgment selecting articles that best represent the interest of the community.