Putting pen to paper tonight, I was suddenly saddened that the words I set down could well be instantly labeled, categorized, seemingly destined for one special kind of people and inimical to the “others.”
I am non-partisan, tend to have a conservative nature but could be considered a bit liberal in some things. In other words, I don’t fit simply into the boxes that seem to be snapping shut all around us, potentially shutting me out from people I could really bond with and categorizing me in ways that don’t fit who I am.
Recognizing that I probably do need to work on some of my ingrained biases does not make me a Marxist and being a Republican doesn’t automatically make someone a racist. And I realized that most of us are just good, decent people – not drastically right or left, and we only land in extreme boxes because extremists succeed in manipulating us. It suddenly occurred to me that we, those who have kept our own council and refuse to be anyone’s political tool are actually, the silent majority.
And THIS triggered a huge wave of resolve – to just unbox myself. And hope that many of us can be happily unboxed together – untriggered by extremist slogans and agendas.
So, now, in this unboxed state, I get to the topic that originally put pen to paper tonight, with confidence that there is that silent majority who will not automatically think frantically which political side they should take or assume that I am taking one, and will just look at an issue for what is the decent thing to do.
The California School Boards Association has provided an Equity Policy to all school boards in the State, all provisions that represent decades of progress in appreciating and respecting our diversity – a policy which is carefully designed to benefit all children on the spectrum of rich to poor, underachievers to overachievers, mentally and physically disabled to the mentally and physically sound. And naturally, 90% of California’s school districts adopted this policy without a blink of an eye – because it’s simply the decent thing to do.
Except, MJUSD (Marysville Joint Unified School District). There is no room here for a full account of the unfortunate and tumultuous history of this Equity Policy, but it seems clear that the School Board was apparently influenced by a small, persistent, disruptive crowd, and the short story is that MJU School Board rejected it, and has now proposed a new Equity Policy which has been cut to 35% of its size and has been boldly, shamelessly, unbelievably stripped of almost all reference to equity.
Consider this:
New policy: Adopt curriculum and instructional materials
Changed from original policy: Adopting curriculum and instructional materials that accurately reflect the diversity among student groups
Seems irrelevant to an Equity Policy.
This below was entirely cut out from the document: Enabling and encouraging students to enroll in, participate in, and complete curricular and extracurricular courses, advanced college preparation programs, and other student activities
Another example among many:
New policy: Conduct program evaluations that focus on addressing the opportunities for every student
Changed from original policy: Conducting program evaluations that focus on equity and address the academic outcomes and performance of all students on all indicators
If the school board wishes to reject equity, which this replacement is clearly proclaiming, should it not then be honest about it and state clearly that it rejects equity?
Rather, we ask that the honored members of our School Board please bring back the original Equity Policy that 90% of California school boards have accepted and adopt it too. Has Yuba-Sutter not recently gained enough ill-repute in the national spotlight? Will this be what our counties are remembered for in history?
Susan Allen
Plumas Lake
