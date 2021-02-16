Thank you for the article on January 30th regarding our awesome local Farmers Market at City Center in Yuba City.
As a shopper of the Yuba City Farmers Market I find it disconcerting that the city is trying to collect from the Farmers Market insurance coverage of their event when the responsibility of a man tripping on the sidewalk, which is the city of Yuba City’s responsibility (personally I think people should be responsible for watching where they are walking). Since this action can have a detrimental impact on the people who live and work by jeopardizing not having such a wonderful Farmers Market. Besides the public not having such a place to purchase direct from our farmers/merchants; it also impacts farmers in our area. It adds unnecessary hardship to our farmers during a difficult time in having to deal with this. I hope that the Yuba City Council persons will see the negative impact of this issue and instruct staff to drop this suit against our Farmers Market Events Insurance.
Kelly Richcreek,
Marysville
