Lloyd Leighton’s letter to the editor points out what happens when high government fees raise the cost of building new homes. Wealthier Californians can still afford to buy a home. They benefit from artificially high appreciation rates caused by the shortage of housing that these high fees cause. Lower income households face ever increasing rents because of the shortages. California’s housing policy is a failure. One of the reasons my daughter and son-in-law moved out of state is because they wanted a home they could afford.
Roberta Dunham,
Yuba City
