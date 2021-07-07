I was horrified, heartbroken and outraged at your story about the fish kill in the Sutter Bypass. Who could be so callous and or greedy as to let untold thousands of fish die a slow death while suffocating in the 19 mile long canal in the Bypass. Those responsible need to be held accountable. I mean prosecuted to the full extent of the law and spend time behind bars. If you agree with me you can call the Department of Fish & Wildlife (530) 358-2900, the National Marine Fisheries Service (916) 930-3600 and the Sutter County District Attorney’s Office (530) 822-7330 and demand an investigation and prosecution of those responsible for this horrible disaster.
Ray McReynolds,
Yuba City
Write us and share your views
We publish letters to the editor that follow these guidelines:
• 400 words or less.
• We reserve the right to edit all letters for length, libel, clarity, accuracy, grammar and punctuation.
• Include your name, signature, street address and telephone number.
• The full text of our guidelines is at www.appealdemocrat.com.
• Email: ADLetters@appealdemocrat.com
• Mail: The Open Forum, 1530 Ellis Lake Drive, Marysville, CA 95901.
• Online: www.appealdemocrat.com.