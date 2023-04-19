Having read and heard repeatedly the outcome of the Dominion/Fox lawsuit, we must come to the conclusion that Dominion & Fox News both colluded in keeping our citizenry in the dark.

Dominion had within its grasp the ability to TOTALLY prove Trump & Associates were willing to lie & cheat in order to overthrow our system of government, however the $800 million payment (by Fox) alleviated the complaint and amended Dominion’s good name.

