Having read and heard repeatedly the outcome of the Dominion/Fox lawsuit, we must come to the conclusion that Dominion & Fox News both colluded in keeping our citizenry in the dark.
Dominion had within its grasp the ability to TOTALLY prove Trump & Associates were willing to lie & cheat in order to overthrow our system of government, however the $800 million payment (by Fox) alleviated the complaint and amended Dominion’s good name.
Fox on the other hand had probably purchased Liability Insurance to FINANCIALLY cover all the lies and innuendos regarding the supposedly successful Trumpeters election. Just imagine, FOX was able to BLATANTLY state (in the settlement) “they will continue to TRUTHFULLY report the news.” – (ha ha)
I would suggest Dominion, after paying reasonable legal fees, use the balance of the settlement to benefit their employees and those election workers who are and were harassed by ignorant people. Their overall business will probably increase due to the outcome of this Court Action.
Fox on the other hand should at least be compelled to PUBLICLY state they lied & cheated the citizens of the United States in order to retain viewers and increase their profitability.
They (FOX) must refrain from reporting on any aspect of the upcoming elections in 2024.