I’m just wondering why (as a former Yuba City resident) we can’t open Fremont Hospital back up to help with the surge of COVID-19 cases that are coming. They are coming, too, so why use our high schools?
I’m thinking it just seems obvious being a hospital and all, and it couldn’t possibly be in such a state of disrepair it couldn’t be used, but if it is, I’m sure there would be plenty of volunteers to get it up to par.
I mean, who knows, there may even be a stash of masks and other helpful medical equipment still in there. We just need bed space right?
Why in the world would anyone say no? Let me guess, because it makes sense?
Most of us were born in that hospital, I think we can squeeze a little more life out of it.
I thought it was kind of sad how it just went down anyway. Just saying!
Marissa Neel,
Dobbins