There are times when ancient writings speak to people of every time and place.
There is such a passage in the Bible in Isaiah 11. “Wolves will live with lambs. Leopards will lie down with goats. Calves, young lions, and year-old lambs will be together, and little children will lead them. Cows and bears will eat together. Their young will lie down together. Lions will eat straw like oxen. Infants will play near cobras’ holes. Toddlers will put their hands into vipers’ nests. They will not hurt or destroy anyone anywhere on my holy mountain. The world will be filled with the knowledge of the Lord like water covering the sea.”
Using “normal” wisdom, this sounds ridiculously dangerous. Certainly, we wouldn’t be comfortable seeing children playing around cobra’s holes. As a mandatory reporter, as a minister, I would have to report these dangerous activities to the authorities. Let’s look at these verses through spiritual eyes instead.
All items on the list are what we might call “natural enemies”: wolves and lambs, cows and bears, children and poisonous snakes. Those who first heard these words also had their list of what and who they considered “natural enemies.” Natural disasters and epidemics would be on the list. The list would certainly include individuals or groups of people they would consider their “natural enemies.” That could include religious groups, ethnic groups, countries, and political groups that were definitely “natural enemies.” Children would be raised to be wary of and even hate these enemies as the “natural” way to be.
God is making the point that if we look at things through his eyes, we could envision an almost unbelievable reality where enemies can be friends!
I was at my sister’s for Thanksgiving and there were two large dog beds in the family room. Since I knew they only had one dog, I asked what was up. It appears that when their sheep collie was five they got a Siamese kitten. Siamese cats are “normally” very independent. Ours, growing up, used to chase dogs out of our yard. But the collie had been raised with another Siamese cat when he was a puppy, so there were now generations of “natural enemies” who had become “natural friends!”
We live in a country where it’s too easy to designate our “natural enemies.” Just remember that this is not the way we were naturally created to be. When we look through God’s eyes, we see things as they could be, and hopefully as they should be. Obviously, the best way to see those of different races, cultures, economic groups, or political parties as possible friends, is to start when we are young.
Fortunately, the Bible tells us it’s never too late to change. With God’s help, we can turn enemies into friends and hate into love. That’s timeless wisdom!
Pastor Berni Fricke,
Faith Lutheran Church,
Marysville