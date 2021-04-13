Little has been reported on the excellent work provided (to) the public by the county, public employees and nurses during the COVID-19 era.

Our citizenry are indeed indebted to these people, however, if even 1% of the population neglect to get vaccinated then all be for naught.

Remember, you too are responsible for the well-being of the nation.

 

 

Philip Treanor,

Yuba City

