Little has been reported on the excellent work provided (to) the public by the county, public employees and nurses during the COVID-19 era.
Our citizenry are indeed indebted to these people, however, if even 1% of the population neglect to get vaccinated then all be for naught.
Remember, you too are responsible for the well-being of the nation.
Philip Treanor,
Yuba City
