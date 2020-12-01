(In reference to a Page 1A story in the Nov. 27 edition.)
I’m appalled, yet sad, over the advice Gallagher has given his constituents. Total disregard of the common sense advice given by our Bi-County Health Director Dr. Luu.
I do not understand how one conceives wearing a mask, distancing and staying at home infringes on any of our freedoms. Although some have chosen to make the COVID-19 a political issue, the Coronavirus is a public health issue.
My family and I care about others as we care about ourselves and we are choosing to listen to health experts and not radical conservative opinions. We will wear masks, wash hands, stay 6 feet apart and stay home.
Margaret Norton,
Olivehurst
