Assemblyman Gallagher has been against Governor Newsom’s approach to handling this 2020 Pandemic for some time now.
While Gallagher is listening to the people in his District, Newsom has a whole Task Force giving him advice. A Task Force consisting of Doctors, past Governors, Business owners, Educators, Health Directors, etc. He realizes this state can’t survive if businesses close, one reason for the tier platform. But as we learn that our health care providers are burnt out and traveling help is being spread thin across our country and our one hospital is close to capacity, one has to wonder how Gallagher figures people can make their own decisions and be “responsible.”
Maybe if Gallagher was respectful of the rules and regulations and encouraged people to follow what Governor Newsom is endorsing, our area wouldn’t be overwhelmed with coronavirus.
Nancy Gamble,
Marysville
Write us and share your views
We publish letters to the editor that follow these guidelines:
• 400 words or less.
• We reserve the right to edit all letters for length, libel, clarity, accuracy, grammar and punctuation.
• Include your name, signature, street address and telephone number.
• The full text of our guidelines is at www.appealdemocrat.com.
• Email: ADLetters@appealdemocrat.com
• Mail: The Open Forum, 1530 Ellis Lake Drive, Marysville, CA 95901.
• Online: www.appealdemocrat.com.