I read the AD story (11/27) outlining Assemblyman Gallagher’s position regarding the pandemic. James is wishy washy sometimes, suggesting his constituents should abide by masking and on the other hand taking a political stand blaming the Newsom protocols as irresponsible.
The AD writeup suggests Mr. Gallagher wants churches, schools and businesses to remain open. Then he asks his constituents to follow Gov. Newsom’s protocols.
Assemblyman Gallagher. Are you in or out? Church or no church - mask or no mask!
Philip Treanor,
Yuba City
