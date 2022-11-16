I find it rather odd that everyone talks about the high prices of everything and that the current administration is the fault for it. Well let me tell you one thing that isn't the fault of the administration, and that's gas prices.
All I see is that some places really jack up the price while others "try" to do their patriotic duty to keep it as low as they can. Seems dirty when gas stations around here rip people off in any way they can. I'm not blaming the owner of the gas station itself but the oil companies.
Funny, while we are all hurting, AMERICAN gas companies all showed tremendous gains. Most in the BILLIONS. I find that criminal. Some would say price gouging when Americans can least afford it?
Pretty bad that no one is calling these companies out for what they are doing. Corporate greed plain and simple. Doesn't really matter what side of the political spectrum you're on, this is something that ALL of us should be united on. My opinion is that energy in all forms should be regulated, so we don't have billionaires while many people are homeless.