Like Mr. Watson, I too believe $50 Billion in profits in one quarter is obscene price gouging and capitalism at its worst. One only has to go to Live Oak or Olivehurst to get a $.50 cent per gallon decrease. What accounts for that?
And, the ironic thing is that the price gouging by large corporations and Wall Street is reported to account for 50% of the increased Rate of Inflation. If we do in-fact go into recession we can thank the trifecta of Large Corporations, Big Oil & Wall Street....not the current administration. To understand this you must appreciate the fact that these folks prosper to a greater extent when the conservative party is in power....as conservatives favor deregulation and lower corporate taxes. So I must disagree with Mr. Watson when he says we should treat this as a non-partisan problem as it is very much attributable to the party on the right.
Is it coincidence that inflation and gas prices exploded just prior to a mid-term election? I think not. (Which party benefited by increases in inflation and gas prices?) Investors even use it as an investment strategy. If the Left wins they sell; if the Right wins they buy. Been that way forever. Now that the election is over I fully expect inflation and gas prices to go into a downward trend. I could be wrong in this however as greed is a powerful motivator. Individuals may feel shame but corporations seldom do.
One final question. We pay approximately $1.50 per gallon for additives to our gas to mitigate carbon pollution. Not sure how long we have been doing that but I do know that during that time cars have become less and less polluting and now there is a move to go electric. The question I have is, have these additives run their course? Could they be eliminated and bring our gas prices more inline with the national average without seriously damaging our air quality? If this gives you phase I would suggest you contact your elected representative as I have.