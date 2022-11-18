Like Mr. Watson, I too believe $50 Billion in profits in one quarter is obscene price gouging and capitalism at its worst. One only has to go to Live Oak or Olivehurst to get a $.50 cent per gallon decrease. What accounts for that?

And, the ironic thing is that the price gouging by large corporations and Wall Street is reported to account for 50% of the increased Rate of Inflation. If we do in-fact go into recession we can thank the trifecta of Large Corporations, Big Oil & Wall Street....not the current administration. To understand this you must appreciate the fact that these folks prosper to a greater extent when the conservative party is in power....as conservatives favor deregulation and lower corporate taxes. So I must disagree with Mr. Watson when he says we should treat this as a non-partisan problem as it is very much attributable to the party on the right.

