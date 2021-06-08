What are the Republicans doing? Are they going to continue to chase Trump down his imaginative rabbit hole believing his voter conspiracy ideas about an stolen election, an idea he started before the 2016 election. They choose to ignore the insurrection of 1/6, ignore the massacre in Tulsa 100 years ago. They also appear to be ignoring one of their most revered leaders from 150 years ago, Abraham Lincoln in his Gettysburg Address; “Four score and seven years ago our fathers brought forth upon this continent, a new nation, conceived in Liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men, (and now women) are created equal.” The speech ends with the statement, “that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom – and that government of the people, by the people, for the people shall not perish from the earth.” He does not say of the rich, by the rich, for the rich. As they attempt to put tighter restrictions on voting, why don’t they just reinstate the old Poll Tax and charge a fee to vote!
Karl Hexberg,
Marysville
