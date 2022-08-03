Dear Yuba-Sutter,
My family and I would like to thank you for the wonderful hospitality we received during the summer season of Gold Sox baseball. The people in Marysville and Yuba City are so friendly and helpful!
Our son really enjoyed his experience living with his "Host Dad," Walt Brown, and his loving pets. Walt is such a caring and giving person who loves his Gold Sox, that we could not have chosen a better person to help our player.
We also enjoyed the friendly smiles at Mom's Diner, Stassi's 4th Ward, The Lambert House, the Elks Lodge and the staff at the Comfort Suites. The games at Bryant Field were exciting and the Gold Sox always found a way to win … and the Tri Tip sandwiches (with nacho cheese) were delicious!
Heartfelt thanks from my family to the families of Yuba City/Marysville. You all made this a special season for the Gold Sox Boys of Summer!
Sincerely,
The Zertuche Family
Union City
