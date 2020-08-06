For the love of golf, please change your trajectory!! To the person who randomly drives golf balls in the vicinity of McGowan Parkway, Rose Avenue or Dan Avenue…
For about 20 years you have been pelting my property with golf balls. You have knocked holes in my patio cover and knocked shingles loose from my roof. Now I have seven small grandchildren, who visit almost daily and play in my yard and garden. You are endangering their lives by your reckless and thoughtless launching of golf balls toward my home. Just days ago I found another one (new Wilson) at the edge of my patio.
Please go to the driving range to practice your golf swing, or I will gladly buy you some wiffle balls that will stay in your own yard.
Al Moody
Olivehurst