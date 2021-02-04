In the 2020 Sutter County Community Health assessment, residents, staff, and multiple groups provided feedback and input about the county’s health priorities. The community voices were able to provide input and help pursue the exploration of factors that affected our health, for example chronic illnesses.
By gathering data and statistics from many different sources including the California Census and other departments, the county website can provide deeper and more informational statistics. The leading two chronic diseases affecting the population include lung cancer and coronary heart disease. Ages ranging from 75 to older are widely affected, however certain statistics insist that a quarter of those who have passed from coronary heart disease or were diagnosed with cancer were 75 or younger.
Sutter County has improved death from lung cancer by 20 percent, meeting the goals of healthy people in 2020. When it comes to coronary heart disease, however, Sutter County is still working on meeting the goal.
Many people may have already been diagnosed or be prone to these chronic diseases; the county provides many resources from all over the community to help and support those who are affected. Associations such as Sutter Health provide resources for patients. This may include recipes, health plans, informational events or classes and emotional support. Many of these are also remotely available at this time.
Nonprofit organizations such as Adventist Health provides resources to better understand and encourage healthy habits. A major advantage that the county provides is screening which is able to determine whether someone is at risk for a disease. Screening also diagnoses those who have a chronic disease.
Every day, human bodies are changing and so are habits. It’s important to be getting a good nutritional diet and physical exercise along with regular checkups with a primary doctor. Due to the ongoing pandemic from last year, safety is the number one priority. Elders and those with backgrounds of chronic illnesses are at high risk. Wearing masks and constantly washing hands will help control and stop the spread of COVID-19, slowly ensuring safety for those who are at a higher risk. Overall it is important to use local resources to provide and ensure the best for good health.
I want to dedicate this writing to my grandpa Pawiter Sihota,who also shared the passion to write and help others.
Sources: https://www.suttercounty.org/doc/government/depts/hs/ph/hs_Data_Reports; https://www.adventisthealth.org/services/cancer-oncology/patient-resources/; https://www.sutterhealth.org/diseases-conditions/cancer/lung-cancer.
Jasmine Kaur,
Yuba City
Write us and share your views
We publish letters to the editor that follow these guidelines:
• 400 words or less.
• We reserve the right to edit all letters for length, libel, clarity, accuracy, grammar and punctuation.
• Include your name, signature, street address and telephone number.
• The full text of our guidelines is at www.appealdemocrat.com.
• Email: ADLetters@appealdemocrat.com
• Mail: The Open Forum, 1530 Ellis Lake Drive, Marysville, CA 95901.
• Online: www.appealdemocrat.com.