I am trying to figure out how Governor Newsom got elected and then re-elected. The do as I say not as I do Governor, announced that he will aggressively move the state further away from its reliance on climate change-causing fossil fuels while retaining and creating jobs and spurring economic growth – he issued an executive order requiring sales of all new passenger vehicles to be zero-emission by 2035 and additional measures to eliminate harmful emissions from the transportation sector.
As usual Newsom is putting the cart before the horse. There are about 27.7 million registered vehicles in California and only 1.2% are electric vehicles. As I watch the news (it doesn’t matter if it is CNN, Fox or any other channel) California is predicting rolling black outs again this summer due to the out dated electric system and the excessive number of electric users and don’t forget shutting off power due to wildfires.
I look around and see very few charging stations in Northern California. Instead of spending 105 billion dollars on a Bullet Train we should be spending it on updating our power grid. Newsom along with many others say we need to go green and use solar to save the earth.
I am not opposed to using solar however is it really saving the earth? To make a solar panel it takes copper, aluminum, steel, pure silicon derived from crushed quartz, titanium dioxide which are all mined from the earth. I have not seen an all-electric mining process yet they usually use diesel or gasoline.
Ethylene vinyl acetate, silicon rubber and butyryl plastics are also used. Some solar units have a battery just like the electric vehicles do. Batteries are made of nickel, lithium or lead and yes that too has to be mined out of the earth. Most vehicles today are made with a lot of plastics.
Most plastics are made of, you guessed it fossil fuel. Hypothetically speaking if fossil fuels were gone today our daily lives would be drastically disrupted. There would be no plastics made, that would mean no cell phones, no Starbucks to-go coffee cups, clothing and no computers and the list goes on.
Our military could not function, limited travel mainly walking barefoot (no planes, trains or vehicles). Agriculture would stop no tractors, harvesters or plastic containers to put the items in. Newsom wants California to move away from fossil fuels and our current government has shut down our pipeline. I feel it is time to get rid of Newsom or leave California.
David Gothrow
Marysville