Dear Mr. Hudspeth (David Hudspeth, “Re: Politics,” Feb. 13 Forum), the organizations that govern our country are: 1, a capitalist economy; 2, a democratic government; and 3, a social services system.
Socialism is not an economy, it is a government’s attempt to provide sustenance and protection for those members of our society that cannot provide for themselves, like handicapped people, and children. Our country’s form of socialism also provides for its citizens in times of societal crisis (think pandemic), traumatic events (like when a family’s sole provider gets killed) and other grievous circumstances. The educated world understands that “capitalism cannot survive without socialism,” because sometimes capitalists become criminals. Also, we will pay good money so that our neighbors aren’t forced to become desperate criminals due to unforeseen circumstances.
Communism is a group of persons who choose to live together and share common goals. Communal situations do not include involuntary members, whereas a government is an involuntary organization (think taxes and the legal system). Forms of communism in our society may be based on religion (priests and nuns), tribal affiliation (a Native American reservation), college education (dormitories), agrarian lifestyles (Amish), etc. Being a member of a communal situation may be temporary or permanent, casual, or acute. Some people may not want to be independent, rather a member of something larger than themselves. Not everyone wants to own property, no matter how many times a real estate dealer might tell you so.
Sometimes people use “communist” and “socialist” like an expletive to support vapid arguments and repel discussion. Some people have a vague memory of the McCarthy trials, or China waging genocide, or the gigantic Russian syndicates, yet still hold a fierce belief in the fallacies spouted by them, a.k.a. they lied. China now accepts that “socialism” (despotism) without capitalism is impossible. Much earlier, the United States realized that capitalism without socialism is obscene. Every other country in the free world has followed the example of the United States concerning government, economy, socialism, and capitalism. These are the ingredients of a free country. Communism is an individual choice.
Neither communism nor socialism is an economy nor a government. One provides a living situation with common goals. One is a civilization aiding their less fortunate. One supplies a common currency. One is a society placing responsibilities upon its members.
Pop Quiz: Which is which?
Lesley Clarkson,
Arboga
