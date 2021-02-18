Dear Lesley Clarkson (“Re: Government,” Feb. 17 Forum), the organizations that govern our country are NOT 1.) a capitalist economy, 2.) a democratic government, and 3.) a social services system. The United States of America is a constitutional federal republic. Based upon the Constitution as the supreme law of the country, the national government shares power with the governments of each of the fifty states. The people hold the power and elect representatives to exercise it on their behalf.
After reading your letter, I can’t tell if your twisted definitions of the words “socialism” and “communism” are based upon ignorance, or if you are subtly attempting to re-define them to make them more palatable. Both scenarios frighten me. I urge you to spend an afternoon researching them. (Hint: “Socialism” is not about helping others in need, and “communism” has nothing to do with communal living arrangements.)
The meaning of words matter. Facts matter. When you write something as egregious as, “…the United States realized that capitalism without socialism is obscene. Every other country in the free world has followed the example of the United States concerning government, economy, socialism, and capitalism. These are the ingredients of a free country. Communism is an individual choice,” most people who read it will shake their head in disbelief, dismiss it as drivel, and move on. But a few may read it and blindly believe it, perhaps even be inspired by it, or worse, represent it to others as fact.
And that frightens me.
Jeff Bowers,
Yuba City
Write us and share your views
We publish letters to the editor that follow these guidelines:
• 400 words or less.
• We reserve the right to edit all letters for length, libel, clarity, accuracy, grammar and punctuation.
• Include your name, signature, street address and telephone number.
• The full text of our guidelines is at www.appealdemocrat.com.
• Email: ADLetters@appealdemocrat.com
• Mail: The Open Forum, 1530 Ellis Lake Drive, Marysville, CA 95901.
• Online: www.appealdemocrat.com.