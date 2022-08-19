The purpose of government is to secure and protect the rights of its citizens. It is to protect the people against loss of life, liberty, and the unlawful seizure of property.
The local governments threatening taxpayers with cutting the very services they are charged with providing to ensure our safety, is saying they have failed miserably at their jobs. Why would we trust them with even more of our money?
Are taxpayers getting their money’s worth? The simple answer is indeed NO!
Bloated bureaucracies have become the norm. Our government officials and agencies have forgotten the meaning of the word SERVICE. Cronyism (the appointment of friends and associates to positions of authority without proper regard to their qualifications) breeds indolence (laziness) and arrogance. It also pits government employees who are meant to serve the public, against the very taxpayers who are paying their wages.