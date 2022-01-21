On January 12th, The Appeal-Democrat posted an “Other View” editorial by Larry Wilson, a member of a CA newsgroup editorial board. This letter is a response to that editorial.
Mr. Wilson first devalues the Epoch Times newspaper for its Falun Gong roots. I’ve subscribed to this paper for several years. It is one of the most reliable, factual, and interesting papers in America today. The Epoch Times is against the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) primarily due to its human rights violations – organ harvesting and imprisoning members of religious groups they deem a threat to their party’s communistic beliefs.
While Mr. Wilson makes his tour of an Epoch Times, he defaces and degrades several individuals such as Mr. Hannity, Mr. Gorka, Justice Clarence Thomas and Larry Elder as well has several others. I came to realize these subjects of Mr. Wilson’s vitriol all have several commonalities: They are all pro-life, pro-constitution, pro-America and have Judeo-Christian values. Instead of merely disagreeing with these examples of his rancor, Mr. Wilson uses his journalistic talents to belittle (Mr. Gorka is a fish-oil supplement spokesperson) and seemingly destroy those individual’s character and person.
Mr. Wilson’s bully-pulpit journalism is of great concern to me. He has used his position to degrade through character assassination those people and entities he disagrees with. His journalistic talent is similar to a juicy red apple that looks delicious, but when you take a bite you spit out the worms. Mr. Wilson’s platform is being used to “cancel” those with opposing views, much like being canceled from Twitter. Our First Amendment rights are, by such actions, being severely threatened. These rights include free speech, free exercise of religion, freedom to assemble, freedom to petition our Government for redress of grievances, and yes, the freedom of the press. However, none of these freedoms should ever include character assassinations of individuals or groups.
Our sitting President has called for “unity.” The only unity that will endure must necessarily include all American peoples and groups, showing deference and respect for all opinions whether one agrees or disagrees. Such respect requires listening and responding to your perceived opposition with wisdom and the intent to bring all Americans into unity as melting-pot Americans.
Art Fruhling,
Yuba City
