When I was young we had three guns: a shotgun for varmints and bird season; a heavy rifle for deer season; and a German Luger pistol my father brought home from WWII as a war souvenir. My cousins and I played war and had quick draw contests. But I never even heard talk of having to protect ourselves against our fellow citizens. Exactly how does an automatic pistol or rifle fill a need in the household arsenal? (Why would someone need an elephant gun if elephants aren't a threat?)
Fear has replaced hunting as the main reason to own a weapon. The NRA and most gun owners don't even use the pretext of hunting anymore. Every election cycle we are told crime is out of control. (Home invasions are very rare.) Social media tells us we must be prepared for minorities to rise up in rebellion against the white majority. We are told that the government is our enemy and we must arm ourselves to protect our constitutional rights. And of course the all time favorite, "They're going to take your guns away!" Since 1980 violent crime and crime in general has steadily declined until a recent upturn in 2018. In our 250 year history minorities have not rebelled although, I'm not sure there wasn't some justification. Numerous examples of attacks against minorities can be cited however. Our rights under the constitution seem to be intact. (I think people somehow forget the so called left values their rights just as much as the conservative right.) And while guns have not yet been taken away there would appear to be ample justification to regulate.