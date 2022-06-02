Once again we have a mass shooting. We ask for something to be done, and we are responded to with “There you go again.”
I ask, “Why wouldn’t we?” Innocent kids were killed this time, and their families will never have the joy those lives might have brought them.
I’m sure a few of you reading this will remember when we were issued M-1 rifles or carbines as our main weapon in the military. Those weapons were illegal for a civilian to own. Today one can purchase rapid fire weapons, which are meant only to assault. Why is that okay?
The information on the most recent killer is not too full yet, and I don’t know if a background check would have stopped him. It might, however, stop the next killer.
I had a roomie who was truly brilliant, and was a mentor for me. He often told me, ”Bush, do something, even if it’s wrong!” I don’t know if national background checks or keeping assault weapons from future mass murderers will work, but it is time that we find out. Doing nothing hasn’t worked.
Bob Bush
Yuba City