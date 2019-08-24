Brad Westmoreland wrote that guns kill people again. That is ludicrous. A gun is an inanimate object that can do nothing but sit there if not for a person to pick it up and use it. Clearly no gun alone has ever killed anyone. The logic behind this premise is profanely flawed. If that person wants to kill masses there are a whole lot of ways to do it without using a gun. I cannot understand how anyone can believe this redirect? It would be like me saying that “Spoons” cause childhood obesity? Ridiculous.
Rick Sage,
Yuba City