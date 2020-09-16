Will the wearing of masks be mandatory for Halloween? Will we have to wear two masks – one for COVID and one for the holiday? If it is mandatory, would “no-maskers” be arrested or just not given a Halloween treat? Would it be a violation of their constitutional rights to make them wear a mask for Halloween? If children ring a doorbell and the person answering doesn’t have a mask should the children run away screaming that the person is trying to scare them? Not wearing a face mask is very scary in these times.
David Hudspeth,
Yuba City