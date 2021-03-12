On our behalf and that of our neighbors in Sutter, we are raising a strong objection to the permitting of a hemp grow behind our homes along Pass Road. Our homes are on Butte Ave, just hundreds of feet from the plants. Sutter High School’s hay field is barely 90 feet away. The overwhelming stench of hemp (which is identical to marijuana) is so strong we are unable to open our windows or go outside (and) enjoy our yards. 24/7 for months, the nauseating reek permeates our neighborhood and those nearby, not to mention the Sutter High School campus and athletic fields. We have experienced an unprecedented increase in criminality and shady behavior in the area, with flashlights, noise and human activity in the fields late at night.
Hemp brings a negative impact to neighborhoods, schools and communities. It should never have been allowed anywhere near our quiet little town. Action should be taken by our Supervisors and other leaders to take action to stop issuing permits to grow hemp anywhere near Sutter, and to enact new protections that permit us to enjoy our homes and neighborhoods in peace and security as we had done for decades before this crop arrived.
Robert and Kathy Ripley,
Sutter
