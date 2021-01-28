Gavin Newsom has kept key Covid data a secret and his reasoning is it might mislead and confuse us, basically labeling us as too stupid to understand.
So while Newsom keeps tearing up new playbooks and making more periodic playbooks, businesses are angry that the state keeps harping at businesses to pay their money to keep those business licenses operating when they are shut down.
One area of this key Covid data showed that bars, restaurants, gyms, hair salons, and barbershops are low transmission areas. And I mean less than 2 percent of spread in all those locations. So what’s going to be in Newsom’s next playbook, I’m God and my playbooks will send you to heaven.
Ernie Pantaleoni,
Yuba City