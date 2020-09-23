COVID-19 has affected k-12 students, college students, low-income families, and communities of color. I am a social worker at Yuba County who works at a school and helps low-income communities.
Since March, due to COVID 19, education has changed to virtual learning. The closure of schools has kept students in isolation. Our local students who graduated from Yuba College this past Spring semester did not have a graduation ceremony. For many students graduating and walking the stage is proof of the many obstacles that they had to overcome.
Having virtual classes helps with impeding the spread of the virus, but it also keeps students behind. At home, it is also harder for students who do not have the resources to access their virtual classes. Some students require the support systems that were offered at their schools.
It is difficult for low-income students who come from a household where English is not their first language. Not only is having virtual classes a difficult transition for them, but the parents are having a harder time knowing how a computer functions.
Yuba County has been able to offer free meals to students since the school closure. It has helped many families, but we should still be concerned about the students who are at risk at home. What needs to happen is home visitation, closure for the ones who did not get the chance to graduation, and having translators communicate with the parents who do not understand English.
Yulisa Castaneda,
Marysville