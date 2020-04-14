I’m a 52-year-old homeless man who has a medical condition known as CHF, bad heart. Being homeless in Yuba County was bad, yet now with COVID-19 it’s really bad. I’m very high risk because of health issues.
For weeks now our Gov. Newsom really talked a lot about helping those who are homeless, all said homeless. Yet every agency I’ve spoken to tells me they can only help 65 or older, or families with children. Yet, at this point there is not even help for families with kids.
Fact, what’s really going on, where is all this money Newsom talks about? It’s not here in Yuba County, that’s a fact.
Please someone help the homeless, help me. Hear my cry for help.
– Michael Hill