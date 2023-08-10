Mr. William Rutter in his 9 August Letter to the Editor lay the responsibility for homelessness at the feet of state government. I happen to agree with that but not quite for the same reasons. Mr. Rutter has concluded that Governor Newsom and the legislature have in essence created a welfare system that encourages folks to stay homeless. He rightly talks about the millions of dollars spent yet the homeless population does nothing but grow. I to had similar concerns and I communicated them to the Sutter County Administrative Officer (CAO). I was surprised to learn that funds coming from the state were restricted to creating affordable housing and that little or no funds were earmarked to help the unsheltered homeless??? I was stunned. It would appear that state efforts are geared toward the top tier of the near homeless. He also related that some homeless who have been moved into housing have destroyed the interiors.(No idea how common this is.)
If you allow that society/communities have a responsibility for the homeless and you do the research you will find that their needs boil down to safety & sanitation, three hots and a cot. (That cot being sheltered) (We do not owe them housing.) If you accept this there is only one solution that makes physical and economic sense and that is congregate shelters. At present we are caught in a dilemma. Courts have ruled that if you are going to clear an encampment you must provide them with an alternative living site. Because we don't have collective shelters there is no alternative therefore the encampments persist. Catch 22.